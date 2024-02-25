Daniel Jeremiah sees two ideal fits for Broncos at QB in 2024 NFL Draft
McCarthy and Nix are post likely to be selected with the 12th pick of the draft by Sean Payton and the Broncos.
In a conference call with NFL media members on Thursday, NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah said that if the Denver Broncos should go quarterback with the 12th pick of the first round, there could be two obvious potential fits. They are expecting to jettison incumbent starter Russell Wilson and will need someone to supplant him.
Jeremiah likes national championship quarterback J.J. McCarthy from Michigan or former Oregon signal caller Bo Nix to be selected by the Broncos come 2024 NFL Draft day.
" "I think to me with the Broncos, McCarthy and Nix would be the two that make a lot of sense if they were going to stick and pick one there. "- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Draft Analyst
The biggest difference between these two and the rest of the quarterbacks available, after Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels, is their ability to read a defense and process the plays mentally before they strike. They are more efficient, accurate, and protect the football better than their counterparts.
""I think for Sean Peyton, as we talked about a little bit earlier on the call being obsessed with processing, I think both those guys do that really, really well. I think that's a strength for them. As hard as it is to tell when you are watching tape and how these guys process, not knowing what the play calls, the reads, and all those things are all the time. I think those guys operate efficiently, and I think they're both very accurate and protect the football, which seem to be pretty core things there for Sean Payton.""- Daniel Jeremiah,, NFL Draft Analyst
There has also been a lot of speculation around Denver that they might go with a quarterback later in the draft, perhaps with their next pick, but they do not have a second-round pick, so they would have to home someone they like falls to the third round. The suspicion is that if the Broncos don't go with McCarthy or Nix, which seems to be remote, they would go left tackle and protect the quarterback's blind side, whomever it might be. Jeremiah is looking for them to go left tackle later in the draft.
""In terms of a left tackle, kind of a project or a prospect, look, the kid from Yale is interesting. I won't attempt to say his last name yet because I don't have the pronunciation in front of me, but he's huge. He is 6'5", 318 pounds. A little bit of a project. A little top-heavy at times." (Kiran Amegadjie)"- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Draft Analyst
Jeremiah likes Amegadjie a lot, but also likes Patrick Paul from Houston, who he says is very raw and would be a good day-two selection. That would be perfect for the Broncos who do not have second round selection.
""He can really collapse people in the run game, and there's really something to work with there. So he is somebody like that. To me Patrick Paul from Houston is very raw. He probably is going to go -- he will probably go somewhere on day two at some point in time in day two, maybe in the third round. Maybe he gets into the second round, but he is 6'7", 333 pounds, and he has incredible length.""- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Draft Analyst
In conclusion, the Broncos, in my humble opinion, are not going with a left tackle in the first round. They are going to go with McCarthy and start a new era in Bronco football. I see them going left tackle in the third round and there are plenty of good ones remaining. Perhaps Jeremiah is correct and Paul will be there when Denver selects in the third round.