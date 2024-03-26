Deion Sanders' arrogance is already ruining future NFL careers of his players
When is Deion Sanders simply going to stop this schtick?
Deion Sanders is truly starting to take his words too far, this time, in a recent podcast appearance, making a potentially devastating remark. During a recent podcast appearance on "MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME, Sanders had quite the statement about two of his most well-known players at Colorado, son Shedeur Sanders and two-way stud, Travis Hunter:
""I know where I want them to go," Deion said on the podcast, via ESPN. "So, it's certain cities that ain't going to happen. It's going to be an Eli."- Deion Sanders / John Breech, CBS Sports
"Atlanta fit, and I want that for my kids. All of them. I want the right fit," Sanders said. "[Atlanta] was the first time I saw Black people in positions of authority. It blew my mind. It was real in Atlanta. I had never seen anything like that in my life."
"Like, I don't want my kid going nowhere cold next year," Sanders said recently on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio. "He grew up in Texas. He played in Jackson, played in Colorado. Season's over before it gets cold in Colorado. I'm just thinking way ahead. I don't want that for him."
Deion wants both of his players to play in a city that fits them, and he mentioned the 49ers, Cowboys, Commanders and Ravens as possible landing spots. In something that may or may not be a coincidence, Sanders played for all four of those teams during his Hall of Fame NFL career. "
I mean, what are we doing here? This is just way over the line from Sanders, who has done nothing by bring unnecessary attention to him and his football program at Colorado. Sanders recently completed his first year as the head coach of Colorado, and his team raced out to a 3-0 start before losing eight of their next nine games to finish at 4-8.
He's also embarrassing himself, his son, and Travis Hunter with this kind of language. It reeks of arrogance for so many reasons. Firstly, no one yet knows if Sanders and Hunter will even be viable NFL prospects. Secondly, well, if they do get drafted, they don't have a choice, and I believe NFL teams would laugh at them if they tried to pull an "Eli" as Sanders said to get on a different team.
That's just not how it works in the big leagues. He also mentioned not wanting his son to go anywhere cold next year. I get that Sanders is being a supportive father in that he thinks his son will make it to the NFL, but speaking it with an objective and almost cocky tone is already making a potential future in the NFL for Shedeur Sanders much harder.
In my opinion, Deion Sanders should stop this arrogant language and let his players build their own brand.