Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft: Team gets a perfect long-term haul
I mean, this Denver Broncos mock draft is just perfect.
50th Overall Pick (from PHI) - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
Getting into the second round would be amazing for Denver. They need a true enforcer off the EDGE, but their young trio of pass rushers in Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper did show something in 2023. Getting Chris Braswell might give the Denver Broncos four legitimate pass rushers and could put the finishing touches on this unit. At this point, all that could be missing for the defense is another talented defensive tackle.
76th Overall Pick - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
The next two picks for the Denver Broncos are ideal. Ricky Pearsall is a fun and very athletic wide receiver who worked with Broncos WR Coach Keary Colbert during the 2022 season when both were at Florida. There is a chance though that Pearsall could go in the second round, but in this mock draft, he was available at 76. With Denver trading Jerry Jeudy and maybe even trading Courtland Sutton, Pearsall is a position of need.
121st Overall Pick - Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
The Denver Broncos DL Coach Jamar Cain worked with Mekhi Wingo for a year at LSU. This is another draft pick based around connections, and Wingo could also fill a huge need for Denver. The way I see it, the Broncos have added multiple players to their DL this offseason but still have one of the worst DL units in the NFL, so Mekhi Wingo isn't just a fun pick because of his connection with Cain.