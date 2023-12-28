Denver Broncos join long list of NFL teams who are starting a backup QB
When will it end?
The Denver Broncos have become the latest team in the NFL to turn to their backup QB, but the reasons for that have varied with teams. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Denver Broncos would be benching Russell Wilson in favor of Jarrett Stidham.
This was likely done to preserve the health of Wilson so that the Broncos would not be on the hook for the $37 million salary for 2025, which would be come guaranteed for injury. Now, the Broncos join a long list of other teams who have turned to backup QBs.
Some teams have even needed to start third and fourth-string passers, which is absolutely insane. For the Broncos, they are not likely to make the postseason, but are still mathematically alive for a Wild Card spot and a division title, if you can believe that. Jarrett Stidham was signed to the Denver Broncos this offseason on a $10 million deal that spans over this year and in 2024.
Can Stidham capture the backup QB magic that other passers have enjoyed? Well, Stidham's first task will be the lowly Los Angeles Chargers, and that game is in Denver, so honestly, it does look a bit favorable. If the Broncos want to make the postseason, they'll need to get to 9-8. They'll also need a ton of help.
In fact, it might be easier for the Broncos to clinch the AFC West division. If the Broncos win out and the Chiefs lose out, the Broncos take the division. The same goes for the Las Vegas Raiders, too. If the Raiders win out and the Chiefs lose out, LV takes the division.
Anyway, there are so many teams this year that have had to turn to their backup QB, and most of the reasons have been because of season-ending injuries from a plethora of passers. Russell Wilson was actually healthy all year and did not miss a start, but this benching seems to be due to performance and for financial reasons.
In the coming weeks and months, we'll see how the Denver Broncos look with Jarrett Stidham under center and what the team does with Russell Wilson.