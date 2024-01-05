Broncos rebound from Russell Wilson in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Denver finds themselves a long-term upgrade, and one whom the fan base should be excited about.
By Ryan Heckman
The past two years have been a whirlwind for the Denver Broncos.
We have gone from putting a whole lot of hope on the backs of Russell Wilson and Sean Payton to now wondering, what happened, and what's next?
The Broncos have decided to end the Wilson era in Denver. He will be released this offseason, and the team will go in a new direction.
Currently holding the no. 14 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Denver certainly has options.
In this 2024 NFL mock draft, the Denver Broncos make a bold move to go up and get their franchise quarterback.
Let's kick off this mock with a massive trade, where Denver moves up with a division rival.
The Broncos move up to no. 6 overall and send Los Angeles their no. 14 pick, a fourth rounder this year, a first rounder in 2025 and a third rounder next year as well. With that sixth selection, Denver takes LSU standout and Heisman winner, Jayden Daniels.
Let's first establish the fact that, as of right now, this makes sense. However, the closer we get to draft time, Daniels could easily move inside the top five. For now, this is what we'll go with.
The Broncos, behind the mind of Sean Payton, find themselves a legitimately scary dual-threat at the quarterback position. With how well Payton's systems typically do on the ground, adding in this element could give the Broncos a whole new level of life and identity.
Daniels' résumé speaks for itself. The guy went for almost 5,000 yards from scrimmage and combined for 50 touchdowns between the air and the ground. And, he did it at the highest level of collegiate competition in the SEC.
The Broncos can count on Daniels to start from Day 1. The quarterback position is locked up, and good to go for years to come. Now, it is on to patch-working the rest of the roster.