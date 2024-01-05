Broncos rebound from Russell Wilson in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Denver finds themselves a long-term upgrade, and one whom the fan base should be excited about.
By Ryan Heckman
If the season ended a week early, the Broncos would own the league's second-worst run defense, giving up over 137 yards per game through 17 weeks. This is an area the organization absolutely must address this offseason. Whether it's via free agency, the draft, or both, the Broncos need to make some moves.
This part of the roster, specifically, has to be about finding the best talent and starting those players. Regardless of how much guys are getting paid, their reputation in the past, draft pedigree, etc., this is an area where Sean Payton has to (and will) make notable changes. For that reason, the Broncos go with Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy III in Round 3.
At 6-foot-1, 308 pounds, Murphy sports a compact frame and brings a lot of strength to the position. He is able to overpower opposing linemen and get inside and behind the line of scrimmage on a regular basis. He excels against the run, where he keeps his eyes on the back field and the ball, quickly locating where the football is headed and making a run for it.
His 2023 season was phenomenal and is a big reason why his stock is on the rise. Murphy made 19 total stops while adding 30 quarterback hurries, four hits and 6.0 sacks on the season.