Broncos rebound from Russell Wilson in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Denver finds themselves a long-term upgrade, and one whom the fan base should be excited about.
By Ryan Heckman
It's been a minute since the likes of Bradley Chubb and Von Miller have lined up on the same Broncos defensive line. Denver has to get back to basics up front, and that's why they go defensive line with two picks in a row, this time selecting pass rusher Nelson Ceaser from the University of Houston.
Sacking the quarterback is an area the Broncos have to get better at. This year, they have accumulated 39 on the season. By contrast, the league-leading Ravens have 57 and the Panthers check in with a league-low of 24.
Ceaser could come in right away and compete for a starting spot. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound pass rusher comes in possessing great speed off the line of scrimmage, especially in obvious passing situations. His hands are violent and precise, and they're a big reason why he wins when he does.
Watching his spin move is like witnessing a thing of beauty. That's his best overall move and he can make it work both outside and inside. This past season, Ceaser finished with 32 quarterback pressures, 13.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks