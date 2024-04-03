Detroit Lions roster may not have a single weakness for 2024 season
Do the Detroit Lions even have a clear roster weakness at this point?
In just a few short years, the Detroit Lions have morphed into one of the very best rosters in the NFL. From top to bottom, does this team even have a clear roster weakness? The Lions might be in a rare position where they can make luxury picks with each of their selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. Beyond that, their roster is so buttoned up at this point that they could even use some of their draft capital now and in future drafts to trade for players.
GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell entered into the equation in 2021, and as they approach their fourth year together, they have truly built a juggernaut, and their breakout 2023 season was an obvious sign of that. They rode all the way to the NFC Championship Game and managed to get significantly better this offseason.
Some of their free agency moves have included signing Kevin Zeitler, DJ Reader, Marcus Davenport, and trading for an underrated cornerback in Carlton Davis. From top to bottom, this roster is totally complete, and it's a rare feat in today's NFL. What Holmes and Campbell have done is nothing short of unprecedented, and as they approach the 2024 NFL Draft, I think they can begin this upcoming season with the best roster in the NFL.
Outside of a few teams, the NFL is largely a weaker conference. With the Lions likely set to make another leap in 2024, they should be put in the tier with the San Francisco 49ers, and I'd be ready to peg them above the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles heading into this season. We may also be getting to the point where this team is not only good enough to make a deep playoff run, but a Super Bowl appearance shouldn't be out of the question.
They have a QB in Jared Goff who has played in one, and there simply might not be an excuse for them. The 2024 Detroit Lions, to me, look like the best roster in the NFL and a very strong contender to win the Super Bowl.