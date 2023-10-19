Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens is a much watch game
The Baltimore Ravens host the Detroit Lions in a cross-conference battle in the early Sunday window. Both of these teams lead their divisions, which means that this match will be highly competitive.
The Ravens return home from London after defeating the Tennessee Titans and improving their record to 4-2. As always, Baltimore's running game has been their highest focal point on offense, as Lamar Jackson has continued to be mobile and his passing yards per game have improved by sixteen yards since last year.
Their largest strength has been their defense, as they concede the second-lowest number of yards per game and the fourth least amount of points per game in the NFL. John Harbaugh's squad plays like a typical AFC North team. They love to rely on their defense to win games. If Baltimore is able to consistently score a good amount of points, then they're primed for a Super Bowl
On the other hand, the Detroit Lions have taken the reigns as leader of the NFC North and are trying to make another statement on the road. Detroit has killed teams on both sides of the ball. They have the best rushing defense in the league and score the fifth most points. Their campaign began with a huge statement, as they beat the Chiefs in the season opener and won four of their following five games.
Amon-Ra St. Brown has been the dream player for fantasy owners, as he's been Jared Goff's top target. St. Brown is so exciting to watch and has become one of the top receivers in the league. In week three, he took on a Falcons defense that concedes the fourth-least passing yards in the NFL. Amon-Ra will be a major factor in trying to break open the Ravens' outstanding pass defense.
Important Injuries
The Ravens will be near full strength on Sunday, as there are only minor injuries on their roster at the moment. David Montgomery, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs are all listed as questionable (per the Lions injury report).
Why The Ravens Can Win
Despite the Lions having a sensational rushing defense, Lamar Jackson has proved he can throw the ball well when he needs to. His completion rate is seventy percent so far this season, and he has the chance to open up this Lions pass defense. Detroit is in the top ten in the least points conceded per game category; however, they've shown that they can cough up a high amount of points. in particular games. They allowed the Seahawks to score thirty-seven against them, and they conceded twenty-four points to the Panthers, who are the second-worst offense in the league.
The three key offensive injuries that were mentioned earlier, are key factors in this game. Especially Montgomery and Gibbs because Detroit has no run game without these guys. This was proven against the Bucs, as the highest amount of rush yards by a Lions player was from Craig Reynolds, who carried the ball ten times for only fifteen yards. If both running backs are missing, then Detroit will throw the ball as much as possible. The Ravens' incredible passing defense should remain solid and will have a huge influence on the game if Montgomery and Gibbs are absent.
Why the Lions can win
Detroit is full of momentum and is planning to gain their sixth win of the season. The Lions are undefeated on the road so far this campaign. Their statistics on both sides of the ball are daunting for any opposition. They obviously love running the ball through Lamar, but the Lions will likely have this covered. Detroit has delivered all season offensively and as long as Montgomery and/or Gibbs play, they'll look to run the ball a touch more than usual, which they've found plenty of success doing this season.
Baltimore's most recent game was in London, which can cause them to be unsettled and could play into the Lions' hands. Detroit loves to unsettle teams and force them to change their regular game plan and tactics.
Prediction
Baltimore has yet to beat a heavyweight team, and they have a chance on Sunday to change that. The result of this game heavily depends on whether Montgomery and Gibbs play or not. If at least one of these men plays, I can see a dramatic thriller. The Lions to win is my pick, as I believe they have too many offensive weapons. The score margin won't be beyond a touchdown all game and I expect it to be mildly low-scoring.