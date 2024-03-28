Did Bengals do enough on offense to again take the AFC North crown?
The Bengals lost Joe Burrow last year to a season-ending injury and have added a few notable pieces on offense this year.
The Cincinnati Bengals look to get back on track in 2024 after losing Joe Burrow during the 2023 NFL Season. Did they do enough on offense to win back the AFC North? The Baltimore Ravens won the AFC North division in 2023, but they did it without having to deal with Joe Burrow and the Bengals much.
Well, with Burrow likely to be 100% when week one begins, could Cincy get back to where they once were? They've made some interesting moves in free agency, especially on offense. They did steal a former Raven, signing safety Geno Stone, who is coming off a career year. On offense, though, they added RB Zack Moss, TE Mike Gesicki, and RT Trent Brown, who all look slated to start.
The Bengals decided that they had enough of Joe Mixon, as they traded him to the Houston Texans. In comes Zack Moss, who was very good in 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts, rushing for 794 yards and five touchdowns. At tight end, a position they have struggled to fill in recent years, Mike Gesicki looks to be the TE1. Gesicki only had 244 yards and two touchdowns in 2023, but was once a very good receiving tight end with the Miami Dolphins.
And at right tackle, the team brought in Trent Brown, as former first-round pick Jonah Williams left in free agency to the Arizona Cardinals. Brown is older than Williams but is significantly better, so the RT spot in Cincy should be filled for the short-term, at least. Otherwise, the Bengals offense has stayed the same.
It is important to note that WR Tee Higgins did request a trade, so we'll see if the two sides can come to some sort of solution there. Their other stud WR, Ja'Marr Chase, is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and it's pretty clear that the Bengals would rather pay Chase than Higgins.
Right now, though, could this Bengals team be enough to get past the Baltimore Ravens and reclaim the AFC North crown?