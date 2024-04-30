Did the Dallas Cowboys quietly get the steal of the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Dallas Cowboys got a huge steal during the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Dallas Cowboys certainly still have some work to do to get their offense in a good spot before the beginning of the 2024 NFL Season, and a huge draft steal could help them get there. No one is talking about this enough, and it's odd. The Cowboys are always the rear end of any football jokes, and them agreeing to bring back Ezekiel Elliott has only made other NFL fans joke even more.
Elliott simply is not a viable, starting-caliber running back anymore, so the Cowboys bringing him back seems to be only because it's a nice homecoming story. Right now, their RB room features Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, and Royce Freeman. It might honestly be the worst RB room in the NFL, but Dallas did nab a very good, Day 1 starter all the way in the third round, and he fills a huge position of need.
Kansas State's Cooper Beebe was taken in the third round and is surely already one of the five-best OL players on the Cowboys. Check out his draft profile from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Wide-bodied guard who has been a model of consistency over the last four years, dialing in a very firm brand of football. While hand placement can be a little inconsistent, Beebe is still a bulldozer in cleats who jolts smaller players and moves big ones against their will. A lack of arm length will test him in certain interior matchups in the pros, and he will need to improve his technique to bolster his block sustain. He's slow of foot and is likely to be pigeonholed into downhill-oriented rush attacks, but that has never prevented him from doing his job in pass protection. Beebe's experience, girth and drive-blocking talent should make him a long-time starter who can step in right away."- Lance Zierlein
Not only is Beebe an extremely powerful interior player, I love the NFL-comp that Zierlein attached to Beebe. He compares Beebe to Kevin Zeitler, who has been one of the best and most consistent guards in the NFL for over a decade. The Cowboys OL actually turned into a weakness this offseason, but with them taking both Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe, Dallas seems to be in a strong spot.
And I would not be shocked if Cooper Beebe quickly became a household name for the Cowboys during his rookie season.