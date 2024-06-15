Dolphins continue to go all-in for 2024 season with Pro Bowl free agent signing
The Miami Dolphins added some serious beef across the defensive line with the announcement that they have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who played collegiately locally at the University of Miami. This is according to reports from both Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
Campbell stands at 6-foot-8 and is expected to be in Miami tomorrow to sign his contract and meet with team brass. Campbell has played 16 seasons in the National Football League and was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 draft. He spent nine seasons in Arizona before moving onto the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens, where he was coached by Weaver.
Campbell played last season in Atlanta where he had a team-high 6.5 sacks. Campbell is a six-time Pro Bowler who was selected to the All-Decade Team for the 2010 decade and won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2019. Campbell has 105.5 career sacks and brings serious leadership to a defensive front that is starving for it.
Last season with the Falcons, Campbell took most of his reps at defensive end and came out as an edge rusher. It is projected that Campbell will try to fill the void at defensive tackle and spell Christian Wilkins who left to Las Vegas via free agency in March. He is expected to line up next to Zach Sieler.
Campbell has the flexibility to put his hand in the dirt and also line up on the edge when needed, Weaver can move Campbell around the line and play him where he sees fit given the down, distance and circumstance.
This is the second major veteran addition of the week for Miami as they announced on Thursday that they signed safety Marcus Maye, formerly of the New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets.