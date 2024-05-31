Dolphins get better end of the deal by agreeing to extension with Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle did the wide receiver fraternity proud on Thursday as he agreed to terms on a three-year $84.75 million extension that will guarantee him a cool $76 million.
As good a deal as Waddle got, it could have been better. Credit that as a win to the Dolphins and to Chris Grier, the team's general manager. Waddle will be the fourth-highest receiver in the league behind AJ Brown ($32 million AAV), Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30,0025 million AAV) and Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill ($30 million AAV).
The total value of the guaranteed money ranks third in the league for wide receivers. Brown signed for $84 million guaranteed, while St. Brown committed to $77 million guaranteed.
Grier did the right thing in helping set the market as opposed to waiting and have other top receivers like CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Justin Jefferson sign new contracts that should eclipse what Waddle agreed to. Waddle is in the top five, but not for long after these guys sign their new lucrative deals.
Grier set the market price early as opposed to waiting and letting the market set his payroll.
Waddle has scored 18 receiving touchdowns in three seasons and has topped the 1,000 yard mark every season that he has been in the league. The Dolphins and the NFL know his worth ahd Grier was smart to lock him up early.
Waddle was the subject of trade rumors earlier this year and Grier put an end to those rumors quickly while addressing the local media at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis at the end of February.
"No, as I said in the middle of the season, I have no thoughts of trading Jaylen Waddle. We want him here for a long time, and we think he's a big part of our now and our future here. He's a great person on and off the field, and we still think, as good as he is, he still has runway to keep getting better."- Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier
Miami will also look to sign extensions with Tua Tagovailoa, Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland. Tagovailoa will take some time as he is expected to average an annual value exceeding $50 million per season.