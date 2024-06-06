Dolphins offensive skill players are as good and as fast as they come in the AFC East
The Miami Dolphins started their three-day minicamp on Tuesday and while the practice would be deemed mostly vanilla, there was one thing that was present that has become a trademark of the Mike McDaniel Era.
Speed. Lots of speed.
When the Dolphins open up their 2024 season, one thing will become evident, much like it was last season. They will be among the fastest teams in the league and focus on their superstars that run faster than a sports car.
To begin with, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has lost weight and added muscle this offseason working with former NFL quarterback John Beck. Tagovailoa said that it would help him extend plays and make more plays with his feet. Josh Allen will not be the only quarterback in the AFC East that can extend plays, but Tagovailoa has more weapons than Allen.
Oh brother. If opponents thought that the Dolphins had a speed weakness on offense, it would have been Tagovailoa who does not win many speed contests.
Tagovailoa was blunt when asked about his new physique and said that he will be more nimble on his feet and that he will not be taking sacks as often as in the past.
" I felt like I’d be better. I feel better, quicker on my feet, more nimble, all of that. Probably extending plays more this offseason and then during the season, training camp, all of that."- Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa