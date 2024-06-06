Dolphins offensive skill players are as good and as fast as they come in the AFC East
Dolphins track team will be back in 2024 and they have added a fresh set of legs. The relay team just got even better.
The Dolphins had their own 4x100 track team last season as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane are all fast, super fast.
In fact, they are so fast that if speed was offered at McDonalds, these guys would be super-sized.
These guys can strike from anywhere on the field and when you give them the ball in the open field, just look at the end zone because that is where they will do their dancing.
Then, as if Miami did not have enough speed and weapons on offense, they added former Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith, who can run a seam route or a bubble route and take the ball the distance of the field. Miami also traded their third-round pick next season to obtain a fourth-round pick to select former Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright, who had the second fastest time at the NFL Combine in March.
The Dolphins ran the ball with authority last season as Mostert was tied for the most touchdowns on the ground with San Francisco 49ers great Christian McCaffrey. The two-headed monster of Mostert and Achane was the best in the AFC East and when you sprinkle in Wright this season, the three-headed monster will really put opponents on their toes.
The hardest thing for McDaniel to do this season will be to figure out how to get all three on the field and give them enough touches to be dangerous. Look for Miami to run the three out interchangeably and they will be following Pro Bowl fullback Alec Ingold who will serve as the lead blocker.