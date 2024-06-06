Dolphins offensive skill players are as good and as fast as they come in the AFC East
The tight end position will be utilized more this season than it has been in the past two years with McDaniel looking to be more aggressive at the position.
Smith, who played collegiately down the road at Florida International University is a speedy tight end who can line up next to the tackle and be a good check down that can take the ball the distance of the field or he can line up closer to the slot and run a seam route that he can take to the house.
Miami was the only team in the NFL last season that did not throw a touchdown pass to a tight end. Durham Smythe will be supplanted by Smith as the first option and will play mostly in two tight end sets. He will clearly be the second option and Rodney Hill, who came on strong last season as a blocker and third-down receiver, could be the odd man out of the rotation.
Smith has quickly become the best tight end in the division and when put on the field with the trip receivers that Miami features, someone is bound to be left with one-on-one coverage and will be open for a long gainer or a score.
To wrap this up, Miami is much better and faster than they were last season, and they were pretty good last season. They are better at every skill position than any other team in the AFC East and should supplant the Bills as the team to beat in the division.
Thursday we will peek into the offensive and defensive lines and see how Miami replaced players in the trenches and how they should fare without former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and former starting right guard Robert Hunt.