Drafting Michael Penix was a wasted pick for the Atlanta Falcons in the first round
After signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year $180 million contract in free agency, what were the Falcons thinking when they used the eighth pick in the draft to select Michael Penix, Jr.?
The first night of the National Football League Draft always brings surprises. However, this was no surprise. This was a downright shocker.
This pick should have come with a warning for people with heart conditions or pacemakers.
On a night when six quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the Draft, the one selection that has people scratching their heads is the Atlanta Falcons selection of Michael Penix, Jr. with the eighth pick in the round.
The ink is barely dry on the contract that free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins signed last month that is worth $180 million over four years. On top of that, the Falcons gave Cousins a $100 million in guaranteed money.
The Falcons used the eighth pick of the first round on a quarterback that can sling it, but last I checked, you only have one quarterback on the field at a time. They can't take their time with Penix, Jr. as he is a 24-year old rookie who had four season ending injuries while in college.
Cousins could have used some weapons for his offense, perhaps a wide receiver or perhaps a blind-side tackle. The Falcons could have taken Rome Odunze to be their franchise receiver, or they could have drafted Dallas Turner, the best defensive player in the draft. They did not need to draft his replacement at the start of Cousins' first contract year.
So, where does Penix, Jr. fit in? He can hold a clipboard and learn the NFL from Cousins' expert tutelage, but how long realistically do you have him ride the bench before a quarterback controversy ensues.
The Falcons made a big mistake with this pick.
I am not saying that Penix, Jr. is not a good quarterback, or that he is not a worthy top-ten pick. The man can bring it with the best of them and he really helped himself at the Combine and at his Pro Day. However, having a Penix, Jr. on your team when you have the $180 million man, he becomes a luxury as opposed to a need or a necessity.
Cousins himself was surprised by the pick. His agent Mike McCartney said that they were totally blind-sided by the selection.
"Yes, it was a big surprise. We had no idea this coming. The truth is the whole league had no idea this was coming. We got no heads up. Kirk got a call from the Falcons when they were on the clock. That was the first we heard. It never came up in any conversation."- Cousins' agent Mike McCartney
Penix, Jr. threw for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2023 and led Washington to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the CFP National Championship.