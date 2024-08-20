Early 2024 NFL picks and predictions for Week 1 regular season games
Sunday Games
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons
The first game of the Russell Wilson era sees the Steelers traveling to Atlanta to play the Falcons. Kirk Cousins is now the Falcons starting QB, so I do like Atlanta to win quite a few games in 2024. They've got a complete roster, and it's better than the Steelers. Being that Atlanta is also stout up front and playing at home, the Falcons will win this game.
Prediction: Falcons win
Arizona Cardinals @ Buffalo Bills
There are bound to be upsets nearly every week of the 2024 NFL Season. Could this be one of them? The Buffalo Bills have certainly lossed more than they've gained in 2024, and the Arizona Cardinals have added a ton of talet in my opinion. The Cards and the Bills may actually be more evenly matched than you think.
In Week 1, anything can happen, so I think this game may no go as we think at the moment. Can the Cardinals win this one? Yes they can.
Prediction: Cardinals win
Tennessee Titans @ Chicago Bears
In a game with two very young QBs, Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans travel to Chicago to face rookie QB Caleb Williams and the Bears, who could be a surprise team in the 2024 NFL Season. The Bears defense ended the 2023 NFL Season holding their opponents to less than 20 points per game, so don't rule out their D being quite good in 2024.
Chicago also has a ton of great talent on offense, and I just do not see a ton of wins on the Titans schedule this year. This would be a very surprising victory if Tennessee could pull it off.
Prediction: Bears win
New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals
Oh boy. This could end up being one of the more lopsided games of the Week 1 slate. The Cincinnati Bengals are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and the New England Patriots are legitimately rebuilding. Give me the Bengals here in a double-digit victory.