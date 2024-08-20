Early 2024 NFL picks and predictions for Week 1 regular season games
Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks
The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks play in Week 1 for what feels like the 100th season. In 2022, the Broncos and Seahawks played in similar circumstances, but this was the first game of Russell Wilson on the Broncos, and the first game of the new Geno Smith era in Seattle.
Seattle won that game, and it ended up being a breakout year for them and a year to forget for the Denver Broncos. Now two years later, Geno Smith is still the starter, but Mike Macdonald replaced Pete Carroll at head coach.
For the Denver Broncos, Sean Payton replaced previous head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and Bo Nix replaces Russell Wilson. Right now, I would actually give the edge to the Denver Broncos for long-term viability in the NFL, but the Seahawks might end up winning this one.
Seattle is at home, and this could be a very difficult test for Bo Nix to open up his career. The Denver Broncos may end up being better than the Seattle Seahawks in 2024, but Seattle can win this game.
Prediction: Seahawks win
Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns
In what could be one of the best games of Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys travel to Cleveland to face off against the Browns. Both teams figure to be firmly in the playoff mix in 2024, but I’m not sure either team is able to make a deep playoff run. The Cowboys have lost way more than they’ve gained this offseason, and even if they were able to add at ton of talent, the duo of Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy isn’t one that has had success in the postseason.
Dallas also lost former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders to be their new head coach, and that could be their biggest loss of all.
For the Browns, their issues really only boil down to the QB position. GM Andrew Berry has done quite the job at building this roster up, but his trade for Deshaun Watson is quickly turning into perhaps the worst in NFL history. Watson needs to play like he did with the Houston Texans, and if he can, the Browns could turn into Super Bowl contenders.
However, their stingy defense is going to keep them in most games. Given that the Cowboys feel like the more complete team, they have the advantage here.