Early 2024 NFL picks and predictions for Week 1 regular season games
Washington Commanders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Washington Commanders face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. Washington and Tampa are in different places. The Commanders were among the worst teams in football in 2023, and ended up taking rookie QB Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft.
They also replaced Ron Rivera with Dan Quinn at head coach and are in an entire new era.
The Buccaneers went 9-8, won the NFC South, and won a playoff game. They’re trying to run it back, but I don’t see this team having a high ceiling. Overall, the Buccaneers are clearly the better team and should win more games in 2024. This game is in Tampa, so that’s even more reason to go with the Bucs.
Prediction: Buccaneers win
Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions
Oh man, this could be a preview of the NFC Championship Game in the 2024 NFL Season. These two teams met in the Wild Card round in 2023, and it was the Detroit Lions getting the best of the Los Angeles Rams, but the Rams were clearly one year ahead of schedule. Now that the teams seem more even at this point, the Rams can give the Lions some serious trouble.
However, I am riding with the Lions, as I believe this team represents the NFC in the Super Bowl this coming season. They’ll take care of business in Week 1 on a late-game go-ahead score.
Prediction: Lions win
Monday Night Football - New York Jets @ San Francisco 49ers
On Monday Night Football to finish out Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, the New York Jets face the San Francisco 49ers in what could be the true year one of the Aaron Rodgers era. Rodgers tore his Achilles just a handful of plays into the 2023 NFL Season. With Rodgers expected back in plenty of time before Week 1, the Jets could be a serious team.
The 49ers once again made the Super Bowl last season, but once again could not get past the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jets are much more unproven than the 49ers, so it’s hard for me to see New York pulling off the upset here. The Niners take care of business and do not let the Jets win on their home turf.
Prediction: 49ers win
Do you agree with these predictions for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season?