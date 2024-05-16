Early 2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 1 games
Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks
Sunday
This Week 1 matchup is kind of hilarious, when you think about it. It's a matchup between the two exes of Russell Wilson.
It's reminiscent of the episode of The Office when Andy and Dwight are fighting over Angela, and in the midst of the fight, they both bond over their disdain towards her for the way she treated them.
All kidding aside, the Broncos are traveling to Seattle for the season opener for the second time in three years. That's a rarity in today's NFL for an AFC team and NFC team to face off that frequently and not in the Super Bowl. The Broncos have to get off to a hot start this season after looking like one of the worst teams in the league for the first six weeks of the Sean Payton era.
Denver has moved on from Russell Wilson and drafted Bo Nix to come in and run Sean Payton's offense, but what quarterback will they be facing off against? Most likely we will see Geno Smith for the Seahawks, but there's a chance we could see trade acquisition Sam Howell, too.
The Broncos head home to face off against Russell Wilson the week after this, and they might be able to start off this season on a good note, as tough as it is to go into Seattle and get a win. I'm taking Sean Payton over the rookie head coach, even though Mike Macdonald is going to have that defense turned around quicker than people think.
Prediction: Broncos win 23-20