Early 2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 1 games
Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts
Sunday
All offseason, you’re going to hear about how great the Houston Texans are, and understandably so. The Texans made the playoffs last year, going from worst to first in the AFC South, after they hired DeMeco Ryans as head coach and drafted both the NFL offensive and defensive rookies of the year in quarterback CJ Stroud and EDGE Will Anderson Jr.
The hype train is going off the rails for Houston, especially after big-time acquisitions like their trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs and big-money free agent pass rusher Danielle Hunter.
On paper, the Texans have got it going on. There’s not much this team lacks overall and you expect a jump forward for everyone on that team, but development and growth in the NFL aren’t always linear.
Speaking of development and growth, how is Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson going to look after missing the majority of his rookie year due to injury? Richardson might be the most imposing figure at the QB position in the league with his combination of size, arm talent, and athleticism.
Shane Steichen did a really good job with this Colts team last year, a team that was extremely underrated defensively. They can also run the ball well. Don’t be surprised to see Indy shock some people and start off the season with a win at home.
Prediction: Colts win 28-24