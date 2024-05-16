Early 2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 1 games
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Friday night game (played in Brazil)
Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts are taking over Brazil in Week 1 of the 2024 season.
As the NFL International Series expands, the Packers and Eagles will be one of the most interesting matchups for Week 1 of the 2024 season, and you can't help but feel like this is going to be a bit of a statement game for Philadelphia. The Eagles started last season with a 10-1 record and wound up getting bounced out of the Wild Card round of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who barely even had a winning record.
It was an ugly end to last year, but the Eagles hired Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator and brought in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean to upgrade one of the worst secondaries and pass defenses in the NFL a year ago. They also added Bryce Huff to the pass rush, giving Fangio a ton of weapons to work with.
The Packers have one of the most talented rosters in the entire NFL. They are young, but they are well-coached, and Matt LaFleur (along with the rest of his staff) deserves a lot of credit for the way they've developed talent over the last handful of years while sending Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams out the door.
As good as the Packers are, I think the Eagles are going to start the season strong with the defense looking completely different than what we saw last year.
Prediction: Eagles win 31-21