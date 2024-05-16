Early 2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 1 games
Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints
Sunday
Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season will feature a battle between two NFC South opponents, the Carolina Panthers traveling to New Orleans to take on the Saints.
It's been a wild year-plus for the Carolina Panthers, hasn't it? They hired a new regime under head coach Frank Reich, made a huge move to go up and get the #1 overall pick, took Bryce Young, and watched CJ Stroud -- the guy who went with the very next pick -- win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and look like a total superstar. Now, they've reset at head coach again, hiring Dave Canales from the division rival Buccaneers. Hope is renewed for Bryce Young.
But this Panthers team is still "in progress" at this point.
The Saints are a veteran-laden team with other major areas of intrigue. Specifically, how is this team going to fare on the offensive line? Are they all the way out on 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning after giving 2024 first-rounder Taliese Fuaga looks at left tackle? Will Ryan Ramczyk play again?
The Saints were solid last year, but super unpredictable. Weird stuff can happen in Week 1 of the NFL season and I'm going to call a Panthers win with Bryce Young playing really well.
Prediction: Panthers win 23-20