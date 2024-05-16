Early 2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 1 games
Washington Commanders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday
This should be a fascinating welcome to the NFL for Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, who gets to face off against the reigning NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one of the toughest defenses in the league.
Welcome to the NFL, rook.
The Buccaneers had a really solid bounce-back year in 2023, all things considered. They had a losing record in Tom Brady's final season, and a lot of people assumed they would be one of the worst teams in the league last year. They wound up beating the Eagles in the first round of the playoffs and giving Baker Mayfield a $100 million contract to stick around.
Not only that, but the Bucs have invested a lot of money elsewhere on guys they wanted to bring back to this roster, including giving Antoine Winfield the biggest contract for a defensive back in NFL history.
It's going to be a tough opener for Dan Quinn and his new quarterback, and I see the Bucs taking this one at home.
Prediction: Buccaneers win 21-16