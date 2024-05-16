Early 2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 1 games
Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions
Sunday Night Football
One of the best matchups in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season will happen in Detroit as the Lions take on their old pal Matthew Stafford in a battle of two of the greatest uniform kits the league has to offer.
The aesthetically pleasing element of this matchup aside, this is a truly great game for the NFL to give to the fans in the first Sunday Night Football slot of the 2024 season.
The Los Angeles Rams were one of the NFL's better stories of last season. They started off slow, but you could see that young team really coming along as the season progressed, and Matthew Stafford was playing great football by the end of the year. How much of that can truly carry over to 2024? That remains to be seen, but this Rams roster is young, hungry, and unfortunately without Aaron Donald.
Even with the loss of Donald (retirement), the Rams figure to be one of the better teams in the NFC West. The Detroit Lions are simply a well-oiled machine at this point.
And their stars offensively are now some of the most well-paid in the entire NFL.
Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Penei Sewell all got brand-new contracts form GM Brad Holmes, a former Rams executive, this offseason. And they were lucrative, record-setting types of deals.
The Lions added to the secondary with their top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, landing both Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw. The makeup of this team is just outstanding, and I think we see them start off the year with a win.
Prediction: Lions win 34-31