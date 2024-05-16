Early 2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 1 games
Arizona Cardinals @ Buffalo Bills
Sunday
The Buffalo Bills will get a chance to prove to fans that they are not as down bad as their offseason made them look. They traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans (of all teams) this offseason. They let Gabe Davis walk. They lost a number of other big-name free agents defensively. They cut Tre'Davious White.
It's a new era in many ways for the Buffalo Bills this year, and they're going to have to prevent the Arizona Cardinals from coming into their house in Week 1 and playing the role of spoiler.
On one end of the spectrum, you have the Buffalo Bills, whose offseason left a lot to be desired. Then you have the Arizona Cardinals, who basically couldn't miss. The Cardinals had about 250 of the 257 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft it felt like, and half of them were in the top 100. All kidding aside, this Arizona roster has been given a considerable boost if only by the arrival of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the 4th overall pick in this year's draft.
A healthy Kyler Murray getting Marvin Harrison is great news for Arizona, but can they go into a tough place to play like Buffalo and steal an early win? I'm going to play it safe here, even though the Cardinals should have the Bills on upset alert.
Prediction: Bills win 26-21