Early NFL picks, predictions for 2023 playoffs
Let's make some early picks and predictions for the 2023 NFL playoffs
Who are the division winners?
1st seeds: Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers
I think the Miami Dolphins end up with the #1 seed in the AFC. I tend to think their schedule is a bit easier than the Ravens to end the year, and the Dolphins defense is drastically improving. And I'm not sure I need to elaborate on the San Francisco 49ers. This is the most talented roster in the NFL and have a top-five QB and head coach in Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan.
2nd seeds: Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles
I think the Ravens and Eagles are good enough and have manageable enough schedules to earn the top seed, but I think these teams are just barely going to miss out, but earning the 2nd seed and the ability to host perhaps multiple playoff games is an awesome thing. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is also a solid MVP candidate.
3rd seeds: Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions
I think the third seed in the AFC boils down to the Chiefs or the Jaguars. Well, even though the Chiefs are struggling a bit, I trust them more to close out the race for the third seed over Trevor Lawrence, who has regressed as a passer this year. And for the Detroit Lions, I think they are a clear tier below the 49ers, Cowboys, and Eagles, and they obviously aren't going to fall to the fourth seed with the battle for the NFC South.
Both teams feel locked into these spots even today.
4th seed: Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons
The Jaguars are 8-5 and don't feel like much of a threat in the AFC, but I think they end up winning the AFC South and win the division. Trevor Lawrence has regressed a bit as a passer and the team just feels average, but I don't trust the Texans or Colts to catch up to them,
As for the NFC South, I don't even know. It's a three-way tie at 6-7 for the Falcons, Saints, and Buccaneers. I trust the coaching of the Falcons the most, and that's as much as I can look into this putrid NFC South race.