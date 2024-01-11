Evaluating the richest quarterback contracts in the NFL
Who are the richest QBs in the NFL?
There are a plethora of quarterbacks who make at least $40 million per season. Let's take a look at the top 10 richest QB contracts in the NFL. With any other position, top players who are eligible for contract extensions sometimes like to reset the market, and we saw that in abundance with the QB position last offseason.
Aaron Rodgers was the first QB in NFL history to hit the $50 million per year mark, and he was quickly passed up in the AAV by a slew of other passers. We also might see the QB market reset in 2024 with other passers who might get extensions. There are currently 12 quarterbacks in the NFL who make at least $40 million per year.
10. Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, Daniel Jones - $40 million per season
Three passers in the NFL have contracts that pay them $40 million per season. Both Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott are deserving of richer extensions. With Stafford approaching his late-30s, I envision Stafford not necessarily demanding a contract bump, as I think he may retire in the near future. But I could also see the Los Angeles Rams make some type of restructure to it to free up some cap space.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is greatly outplaying his contract. He signed the current extension a few years ago and was one of the most potent passers this year. We'll likely see Prescott eclipse $50 million per year on a new, updated deal.
Do you guys know that meme that has the three dragons; two of them look menacing, and the other one looks absolutely silly and not at all threatening? That's Daniel Jones and his contract. Jones was very pedestrian as a passer last year, but it was a career year for him.
His passer rating was in the low 90s and he was responsible for just 22 touchdowns. He somehow landed a deal that pays him $40 million per year, but he did tear his ACL earlier this year. I think it's clear that the New York Giants are going to move on from Jones as soon as it is financially possible. He just is not a good QB.