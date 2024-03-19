Former Broncos Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy now helping AFC contenders
Dolphins free up $11 million in cap space, looks like Tyreek Hill restructuring will be next. Jerry Jeudy extends his contract for three more seasons.
A pair of significant contracts set the NFL world a blaze. One contract saves a team in cap space and the other has people shaking their heads. Both deals were made by former Denver Broncos players now helping AFC contenders in 2024.
Bradley Chubb agreed to restructure his contact and save the Dolphins a ton of cap space. This was anticipated as his large salary was converted to a signing bonus which will be prorated over the life of the contract.
At the same time, the Cleveland Browns and Jerry Jeudy reached an accord that extends his contract and gives them additional cap space for 2024. Jeudy will now be a member of the Browns through the 2027 season. His $41 million guarantee is only $9 million away from what Calvin Ridley signed for in Tennessee and Ridley was the number one receiver in free agency. Jeudy is also nowhere near the player that Ridley is.
The Chubb contract was designed specifically to substantially increase the franchise's ability to go out and sign additional free agents. Miami general manager Chris Grier has been bargain shopping of late and has been getting players to sign one-year contracts for minimal money.
The Dolphins, however, are looking to bring in a top flight receiver, who will require a longer contract and more than minimal compensation. They have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle under contract, but they desperately need a third receiver that is as speedy and has soft hands. They released Cedrick Wilson, Jr., who signed with the Saints and was the third receiver last season.
There is wide speculation, on social media, that Miami could be interested in former New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas and current San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who appears to be on his way out of town.
When Thomas was released from New Orleans last week, Hill was pounding social media begging the Dolphins to sign Thomas. Aiyuk is familiar with head coach Mike McDaniel from McDaniel's time as an offensive coach with the 49ers. Aiyuk is still under contract with the 49ers so there would have to be a trade executed between the two teams.
That would make a speedy trio of outside receivers, with newly-signed and sure-handed Braxton Berrios lining up in the slot. Berrios made several key third-down catches last season to keep drives alive. He is also an above-average return man on kickoffs and punts.
Miami will get an additional $18 million in cap space following June 1, when Xavien Howard clears off their payroll. Miami can go veteran shopping and find some good bargains this summer with those funds.
Jeudy, who was recently traded for by the Browns, from Denver, locked himself into a new three-year, $58 million contract with $41 million of that sum guaranteed. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would have been a free agent next spring.
The former Broncos first round selection out of Alabama is happy to be somewhere that he genuinely feels wanted. He is happy to have a "fresh start".
""When I stepped in the building, just the energy and excitement that I received when I got there, that made me feel welcomed. I feel like it’s a fresh start," Jeudy said during his introductory press conference. "It’s going to be exciting just to be able to be somewhere new, especially having all the great guys on the team. So it’s just going to make things a lot more easier for me and just better.”"- Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy
The feeling is apparently mutual as Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry issued a statement expressing his satisfaction with Jeudy and welcomed him to the Browns family for a long-time to come.
"“When we acquired Jerry via trade this spring, it was with the vision that he would become a core member of our offense in 2024 and beyond,” said Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry via the team. “He is a scheme-versatile receiver with high-level ability to separate against man coverage and a diverse number of ways to produce on the perimeter or in the slot. At 24 years old and just entering his prime, we are pleased to have Jerry as a member of the Browns for the next several seasons and believe the best is yet to come.”"- Browns EVP and GM Andrew Berry
We will soon find out if the change of scenery and the massive contract pay off for both Jeudy and the Browns.