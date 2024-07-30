Former Jets 1st round bust might redeem his NFL career with Eagles
You never know when "buying low" on a former first-round pick could end up paying huge dividends. Every year, there are opportunities around the NFL for teams to sign former high draft choices who would be considered reclamation projects, and smart teams find ways to do this with regularity.
The New York Jets revamped their offensive tackle position in the 2024 offseason. They moved on from former first-round pick Mekhi Becton, who has been unavailable far too often in his first four NFL seasons, and replaced him by signing veteran Tyron Smith as well as drafting Penn State star Olu Fashanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Moving on from a former first-round pick isn't ever going to be easy for NFL teams, but one man's trash will always be another man's treasure when a first-round label is attached. Just like when a full-priced item goes on sale, teams can't help but convince themselves that former first-round picks are worth bringing in for a look-see, even if the writing is on the wall.
Luckily for a player like offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, the ink is still drying on his scouting reports from back in 2020. Teams aren't going to be giving up on his outstanding potential when he's just turned 25 years old in April and the reason the Jets moved on wasn't a lack of on-field skill but a lack of availability.
Guys can get lucky with their health.
That's what the Philadelphia Eagles are banking on and potentially benefitting from. The Eagles are taking on some major changes on their offensive line this offseason as well with the retirement of Super Bowl champion center Jason Kelce. That loss has caused some shuffling on the interior offensive line with Cam Jurgens moving to center and 2023 third-round pick Tyler Steen taking over at right guard.
But Steen has been dealing with an injury at training camp which has paved the way for Becton to get reps at the guard position.
"Yeah, he’s going to get some work in there today. I’m looking forward to that. Mekhi has had a good camp so far and looking forward to getting him some work next to Lane [Johnson] and continuing to work forward with that. As bummed as we are that Steen is going to be out for a little bit and not giving the timeline there. It shouldn’t be something that’s long — give other people opportunities to work, and Mekhi is going to be one of those guys."- Nick Sirianni, Eagles HC
It's a prime opportunity for Becton, whose addition to the Eagles' roster flew under the radar this offseason to begin with. The Eagles already have a massive offensive line, in general, but having the mountainous Becton at offensive guard would give them arguably the most physically imposing starting units in the entire NFL.
And it could ultimately revive Becton's career.
Working with Eagles' offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland is already a huge plus for Becton as Stoutland is known for his ability to get the most out of players. He's one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL. But you also get the chance to play right next to Lane Johnson, the starting right tackle for the Eagles. Becton hasn't played next to a player of that caliber in his entire NFL career.
The combination of factors here could lead to Becton turning his opportunity with the Eagles into a big-money contract next offseason.