Former NFL player destroys Dolphins' decision to give Tua Tagovailoa huge payday
Among the recent wave of highly-paid quarterbacks, including Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, and Jordan Love, Tua Tagovailoa and Herbert are the only two quarterbacks yet to secure a playoff victory. However, with Herbert, the narrative seems to be coaching. With Jim Harbaugh at the helm, Herbert might get a pass for another year, but the media will undoubtedly point to him should the Chargers not make it to the playoffs. For now, it’s all about Tua.
Unsportsmanlike spent the latter part of their first hour critiquing Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins for Tua Tagovailoa's extension. This followed co-host Evan Cohen’s praise of the Packers GM for the Jordan Love contract, citing him as the best GM in the NFL. The entire show echoed sentiments that the Dolphins paying Tua was “a bad idea.” Former NFL star turned ESPN host Chris Canty likened Tua’s contract to “gas station sushi,” implying that it’s bound to be regrettable.
"It’s ridiculous. I struggle to see a world where this doesn’t end up in regret for the Miami Dolphins. It’s kinda like gas station sushi. I don’t need to see it to know it is bad… this is going to be the next one in a long line of QB deals that end up terribly for the franchise that paid those dudes."- Chris Canty
Canty was referring to the $53M a year deal, a surface-level analysis without breaking down the contract for listeners. Locked On Miami Dolphins does a fantastic job breaking down Tua’s contract. I’ll do my best to sum it up.
The Miami Dolphins could potentially move on from Tua Tagovailoa after the 2026 season. According to the contract details, Tua's contract structure allows for significant savings and manageable dead cap hits starting in 2027. If the Dolphins decide to release or trade Tua after June 1, 2027, they would incur an $11.4 million dead cap hit but save $34 million in cap space. By 2028, these savings increase to $49.4 million with an $8.4 million dead cap hit, making it financially feasible for the team to move on if necessary. Simply put, it allows the Fins an out before the four years are up, something that Chris Grier has done with high-end contracts in the past.
Canty continued to say the Fins should have tagged Tua twice and saved $40-50 million. He added that the reason was that a core player in Christian Wilkins left. However, he failed to mention that Wilkins signed a four-year, $110 million base value deal that includes $84.75 million guaranteed with the Las Vegas Raiders. Canty believes the reason Tua signed was due to Chris Grier trying to validate his draft pick, citing Herbert, Hurts, and Love are all better quarterbacks from the same draft class.
His co-host, Evan Cohen suggested that Chris Grier's actions say he thinks he's doing something different than everyone else by tying up his team salary into Tua, Hill, and Waddle. He stated that Baker Mayfield's contract, which is $ 20 million less is evidence that the Fins overpaid for a quarterback whose stats are similar, without the playoff wins.
Unsportsmanlike went on to say that Love has shown more in less time as a starter than Tua. Love’s first season as a full-time starter saw him accomplish two things Tua hasn’t: passing for 30 or more touchdowns and winning a playoff game. They doubled down on their 7/30/24 show saying Trevor Lawrence also has done more than Tua in his time in the NFL.
The Miami Dolphins' 1-6 record against winning teams last season was a disappointment, and their lone victory against a winning team came against the Cowboys. The Dolphins, with Tua, have yet to win a playoff game. Moreover, he he has only seven total wins against winning teams over his four year career. However, if you look at the contract structure and Tua’s consistent improvement, Chris Grier believes the Fins have not reached their ceiling with Tua at the helm.
Does Tua Tagovailoa get enough credit?
Since being drafted, Tua has consistently improved as a passer. Sure, one can argue the talent around him, including Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But the same can be said about most quarterbacks in the league. Smart teams surround their young quarterback with talent to help them succeed. However, in Tua's case, the names at the wide receiver spot often detract from his success, and he hasn’t exactly won where it “counted.”
Here’s the thing, Tua doesn’t always get the credit for what he does for the Fins. His quick release is a critical factor in the success of the Miami Dolphins offense. Tua's average time to release is one of the fastest in the NFL, typically under 2.5 seconds. This quick release is essential in mitigating the pressures that come from a less-than-stellar offensive line. We saw what happened on deeper pass sets and the struggles that came along with it. While the National media puts the blame on Tua, local media coverage, like Kyle Crabs breaks things down.
The Dolphins' offensive line has faced scrutiny for its inconsistency and injuries over the past few seasons. Despite these challenges, Tua's ability to quickly deliver the ball has helped keep the offense efficient.
In 2023, this quick release contributed to Tua amassing 4,624 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and maintaining a passer rating of 101.1. Tyreek Hill had his best year as a pro with Tua, recording 119 receptions, 1,799 yards, and 13 touchdowns. When it comes to numbers and production, he earned it.
The 27-year-old signal caller remains the most polarizing quarterback heading into the 2024-2025 NFL season. As a starting quarterback, Tua has a record of 32-19 while completing nearly 67% of his passes with 81 touchdowns to 37ints. Is Tua’s contract a risky gamble or a brilliant move for the future? Let us know what you think in the comments.