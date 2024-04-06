Former NFL wide receiver makes bold statement about Stefon Diggs
A former Pro Bowl WR had some interesting comments about Stefon Diggs leaving the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, and thus began the purging of several veterans, including wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Diggs was most recently traded the Houston Texans in exchange for a future high draft pick. However, former Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson had an interesting take on the situation, which he detailed on the Up and Adams show with host Kay Adams.
"It's not just him not being a football player, or being able to get the statistics, It's something deeper. And I can't sit here and tell you I know, but I just know as far as [Josh Allen] and [Stefon Diggs]... I wouldn't say they [weren't] eye-to-eye, but it was more of [Diggs] wanting to win. I don't feel like he thought they [were] going to be able to beat the Chiefs... I think he'd rather go with the young quarterback and a new team that's thriving instead of staying with the Bills where every year they're getting beat by the Chiefs."- DeSean Jackson on Stefon Diggs
While this doesn't rise up to the Kevin Durant situation where you leave and go join the team that beat you, it still raises questions about Diggs as he has now been moved by two franchises, one in Minnesota who got a steal in the draft with him, before ultimately moving him to Buffalo for a pick that later became Justin Jefferson.
DeSean Jackson believes Stefon Diggs wanted out of Buffalo because of the inability to beat the Chiefs
While every player yearns for victory and championship contention, the supposed decision for Diggs to abandon the Bills because of the Chiefs seems short sighted. If what Jackson is saying is true, then this would be seen as nothing more than a selfish move. It would underscore a focus solely on personal ambitions rather than collective success.
Diggs undeniably possesses exceptional talent, but the attitude raises concerns about the impact he could have on team dynamics and locker room culture. For the Houston Texans, they are adding a player who seems to prioritize personal grievances over team objectives. The playoff moment where Diggs dropped a sure touchdown pass further highlights this concern.
The expectations for Houston are sky high, coming off the rookie season of CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr, both of whom won rookie of the year on their side of the ball AND helped Houston win the division and a playoff game. They also added other pieces in free agency this year. including running back Joe Mixon. Diggs' skill set could undoubtedly elevate their offense, but building a successful team goes beyond individual talent.