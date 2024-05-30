Free agent quarterback market in 2025 could be absolutely loaded
NFL teams are getting more and more aggressive in free agency. Well, could the 2025 free agent QB market end up being quite loaded? Usually, when a QB hits the free agent market, it's for a reason, so a team buying a QB in free agency might not be the best practice. However, the free agent market next year may force certain teams to spend big-time on a new passer.
Sure, there could be some contract extensions handed out at the position, but until those extensions happen, certain notable QBs will be free agents in 2025.
Free agent quarterback market in 2025 could be absolutely loaded
Russell Wilson
Unless Russell Wilson lights it up with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, his third team in four seasons, the veteran QB will again hit the free agency market. It'd likely then be the end of his NFL career, but perhaps Wilson has some value as a one-year bridge QB for a team who drafts a rookie.
Dak Prescott
I mean, as of now, Dak Prescott has not signed a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. I do not think it's outrageous to suggest that the controversial QB hits the free agency market in 2025 if the Cowboys again falter early in the postseson. Prescott is insanely efficient in the regular season, but that's about it.
Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo is a quality backup option who can step in and start for a team here and there. He's on the Los Angeles Rams now and should serve as the backup to Matthew Stafford. Garoppolo is set to hit the free agent market again in 2025 and would be a floor-raiser at the QB position for any team who needs a backup passer.