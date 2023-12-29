Frightening similarities make Russell Wilson's next team obvious
This is actually creepy...
When you look at the similarities between the Denver Broncos and this NFC East team, it makes a ton of sense for Russell Wilson to play for this new team in 2024. It's honestly almost creepy how many similarities there are between the two scenarios. In 2021, the Denver Broncos handed the starting job to Teddy Bridgewater, who was in his first year with the team.
They also had third-year QB Drew Lock on the roster who just could not establish himself as the guy in Denver. The 2021 Broncos were actually a decently competitive team, at one point being 7-6 and very much in the mix for a playoff spot. However, the team finished 7-10 and missed the postseason. The 2021 Broncos had the 23rd-ranked scoring offense in the NFL that year and were also a franchise that was about to be sold to new owners.
The team was also coached by veteran defensive mind, Vic Fangio, and that point of his tenure in 2021, it was clear that the Broncos were going to move in a different direction at the end of the season, but Fangio was able to finish the season out.
And in 2022, the team shocked the NFL by acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. The franchise also saw a new ownership group takeover as well. The Walton Penner Family Ownership Group is now the controlling party of the Denver Broncos.
This two-season scenario for the Denver Broncos is eerily similar to the 2023 Washington Commanders. The 2023 Washington Commanders have a very similar QB room as the 2021 Broncos did. Washington has a young but struggling passer in Sam Howell and a trusted bridge QB in Jacoby Brissett. This is nearly identical to the Drew Lock/Teddy Bridgewater QB room in Denver in 2021.
The Commanders are barrelling towards another losing season. Like the Broncos in 2021, they also have a veteran defensive coach who will soon be shown the door in Ron Rivera. The 2023 Commanders also have the 23rd-ranked scoring offense as of 5:10pm EST. The Commanders also have a fresh ownership group in town, led by Josh Harris.
Between the similar QB rooms, veteran defensive head coaches, bottom-10 scoring offenses, and a fresh ownership group, these two situations are frighteningly similar. Could this pave the way for Russell Wilson to end up with Washington in 2024? I mean, the Commanders might be one of the most logical destinations for Wilson.
They have had a QB carousel for years like the Broncos did, and Wilson might end up realizing that he has to take a less-than-glamorous contract offer from a struggling team if he wants to start in the NFL again. I'm not necessarily predicting that Russell Wilson is going to end up with this team in 2024, but the similarities are evident.