Full 2024 NFL season predictions, records, playoffs, and Super Bowl winner
The 2024 NFL Season is bound to be a fun one. Let's make a full slate of predictions including records, playoffs, and the Super Bowl winner! Yes, we have a full season's worth of predictions for you in this piece. The coming season will feature some old faces at the top of the league, but may also feature some up-and-coming teams.
For the third time in the last five seasons, the NFL year ended with the Kansas City Chiefs hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Spoiler alert: that may not happen in this prediction! Let's try to get as close as we can here with a full 2024 NFL sesson predictions, which includes records, playoffs, and the Super Bowl.
AFC North
1. Cincinnati Bengals: 12-5
Joe Burrow being able to stay healthy for a full season would do wonders for the Bengals. Well, a 12-5 season feels right, especially if that is indeed the case. Cincy is supremely talented on both sides of the ball, so there really isn't any reason for them to not win a ton of games in the 2024 NFL Season.
2. Baltimore Ravens: 11-6
I do not think the Baltimore Ravens are going to be quite as good in 2024 as they were in 2023. Still though, they have enough talent and good enough coaching to finish with a ton of wins. An 11-6 season from the Ravens, something a bit more modest, might be their path in 2024. They did lose a good bit of talent this offseason, and with a few questions along their offensive line, they won’t be able to bully teams quite as much.
3. Cleveland Browns: 10-7
The Cleveland Browns have a QB problem until further notice, but they do have a sensational defense. I tend to lean toward Deshaun Watson putting something respectable together in 2024. He may not be his old self, and he may not live up to his fully guaranteed deal that pays him $46 million per year, but the Browns just need something consistent from their QB to again get back into the postseason.
4. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-9
Could the Pittsburgh Steelers finish with a losing record for the first time in the Mike Tomlin era? It’s possible. They re-did their QB room with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields for 2024. And yes, while the QBs are a slight upgrade, the AFC is just supremely talented, so you have to wonder if the Steelers even have enough firepower on both sides of the ball to finish with at least nine wins. Maybe this losing season I predict in 2024 will force the team to make some significant changes.