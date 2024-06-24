Full 2024 NFL season predictions, records, playoffs, and Super Bowl winner
NFC Playoff Teams
1st Seed: Los Angeles Rams
Earning the first seed in the NFC playoffs, the conference will have to go through the Los Angeles Rams, and it’s hard to not be encouraged about this team for 2024 after the way they finished 2023. The team is all of a sudden littered with young talent, and the savvy veteran Matthew Stafford was playing some insane football in the second half of the season. Can head coach Sean McVay make a second Super Bowl in four seasons?
2nd Seed: Detroit Lions
The second-seeded Detroit Lions have a Super Bowl roster, and their GM Brad Holmes deserves a ton of credit. Right now, it’s hard to envision this team not making a deep playoff run unless something major happens. With them earning the No. 2 seed, their first playoff game will be against the seventh and final NFC playoff team.
3rd Seed: Philadelphia Eagles
Winning the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles are the third seed and will get to host the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs. It was a brutal year in 2023 for Philly, who limped into the postseason. Can they regain the NFC East and perhaps remind the league of how good they can be?
4th Seed: Atlanta Falcons
The fourth-seeded Atlanta Falcons had a solid first year with Kirk Cousins under center. Frankly, it’d be a failure if they didn’t win the NFC South, but as I have said before, their ceiling is limited with Cousins under center. However, Cousins and his consistent play can help stabilize the franchise for a few years, and them making the postseason should not at all be a surprise.
5th Seed: San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers did not win the division, but would arguably still be the second-best team in the NFC. This might be the one downside of how the NFL seeds their playoff teams. Anyway, the Niners would have to travel to face the Falcons in the first round, which is quite interesting. That should, in theory, be an easier win for the 49ers, but anything can happen…
6th Seed: Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers follow up their breakout 2023 NFL Season with another strong season, and will earn the sixth seed in the postseason. Their first game would come against the third-seeded Eagles, which actually may be quite the evenly-matched contest. Can Jordan Love even get himself into the MVP conversation in 2024?
7th Seed: Dallas Cowboys
The seventh and final playoff team is the Dallas Cowboys, who were not able to win the NFC East and will have to travel to Detroit to face the Lions in the Wild Card round, which is certainly a huge test. Can Dak Prescott help lead the offense enough to potentially upset the Lions?
Now, let’s head back to the AFC for the Wild Card round.