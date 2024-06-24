Full 2024 NFL season predictions, records, playoffs, and Super Bowl winner
AFC Wild Card Round
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins
The five-seeded Jaguars and fourth-seeded Miami Dolphins square off in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. This could be quite the game, but with it being a home game for Miami and the Dolphins simply having the better team and perhaps the better QB, this should end in a Miami win. The biggest factor here for the Dolphins is indeed winning the AFC East, as they do desperately need as many home games as possible, as they have proven to struggle in cold weather. Final Score: Dolphins 27, Jaguars 20
Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The second of three AFC Wild Card games would be the Baltimore Ravens traveling to Kansas City to face off against the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. It would be a great chance for the Ravens to get some revenge. However, not only is this game in front of the toughest crowd in the NFL, but it’s the Chiefs, so it would take a large miracle for the Ravens to come into KC and beat the Chiefs. I don’t see this happening. Final Score: Chiefs 30, Ravens 21
Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The third and final AFC Wild Card game features the seventh-seed Colts against the second-seed Bengals. This is where the Wild Card games can get a bit lopsided. While the Colts should be a respectable team in 2024, they aren’t yet close to the Bengals, and with this game being in Cincinnati, I would expect Joe Burrow and his team to take advantage of this matchup and come away with an easier win in the opening round. Final Score: Bengals 24, Colts 14
Advancing to the Divisional Round would be the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cincinnati Bengals, who would join the top seed Houston Texans in making up the final four teams remaining in the AFC.
Let’s head to the NFC for their Wild Card games.