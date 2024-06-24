Full 2024 NFL season predictions, records, playoffs, and Super Bowl winner
NFC Wild Card Round
San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons
The San Francisco 49ers travel to Atlanta to face off against the Falcons in the Wild Card round. It feels like the Niners have not played in a Wild Card game in years, as they typically always earn a bye week through the first round of the postseason. While these are some uncharted waters for Kyle Shanahan and his teams, they should have no issue taking care of business here. From top to bottom, the 49ers are the better team. It could be a bit shaky at first, but the Niners are one of the premier teams in the NFL for a reason. Final Score: 49ers 31, Falcons 23
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The second Wild Card game sees the Green Bay Packers travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles. This could be a fun one, as I would give a huge advantage to the Packers for their coaching and their QB play, but the Eagles have the home-field advantage and do have the better roster. This one might come down to a field goal in the end, but man, this game would be fun and quite hard to predict. I tend to lean Green Bay in this game and think they do one more thing better to come away with the victory. Final Score: Packers 27, Eagles 24
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions
The last Wild Card game would be the Dallas Cowboys traveling to Detroit to face the Lions, a team that is all of a sudden in a position to make a Super Bowl run. It’d be hard to not pick the Lions here, as they are the better team from top to bottom, but the QB matchup does seem to be pretty even. With the Lions making it deeper than the Cowboys in the postseason last year, and with the Lions getting better and the Cowboys getting worse, I would pick the Lions about 90/100 in this game and think they come away with a win here. Final Score: Lions 34, Cowboys 24
The 49ers, Packers, and Lions advance to join the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round in the NFC. Let’s now turn our attention back to the AFC for their Divisional Round games.