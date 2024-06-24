Full 2024 NFL season predictions, records, playoffs, and Super Bowl winner
AFC Divisional Round
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The matchup that everyone loves; it’s the Chiefs versus the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. These two teams have never met in Cincinnati during the postseason, but they have split two career postseason games in the Burrow/Mahomes era. As of now, the Bengals, to me, have the better roster. Joe Burrow has also proved to be able to go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes, so you’d be logical to think that Cincy can pull this one off.
Expect the game to come down to the wire as they always do, though. In the end, the home-field advantage might be just enough to put the Bengals over the edge. Final Score: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24
Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans
The Miami Dolphins are in the Divisional Round against the one-seeded Houston Texans, and Houston gets the luxury of having an extra week to prepare. Frankly, the Texans should easily take care of business here. They’re better where it matters most; in the trenches and at quarterback. CJ Stroud should have no problem carving apart Miami’s defense, and even though this game would be in a climate-controlled environment, the Texans are going to come out of this game with the victory. Final Score: Texans 30, Dolphins 20
So, it’s the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to the Houston Texans for the 2024 AFC Championship Game. Now, let’s turn our attention back to the NFC and look at their two DIvisional Round games.
NFC Divisional Round
San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions
This might be the game of the playoffs, as the 49ers travel to Detroit to face the Lions. I think this is the year that the Lions can really make their mark, as I think Detroit wins this one. Last year, these two teams met in the NFC Championship Game in San Francisco, and while the Lions got out to the hot start, it was the 49ers who ended up victorious. Expect a different outcome here, as the Lions get the win. Final Score: Lions 27, 49ers 24
Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams
The Packers travel to Los Angeles and face the Rams. This game favors the Rams in several aspects. While Green Bay is a fun team, Los Angeles is the better team by far, and it’s not crazy to suggest that LA can clinch a spot in the Super Bowl. For the Rams, this is just another bump in the road they must trek over in their potential Super Bowl season. Final Score: Rams 33, Packers 24
Let’s now take a look at the conference championship games, as the Bengals, Texans, Lions, and Rams battle it out for two spots in the Super Bowl.