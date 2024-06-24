Full 2024 NFL season predictions, records, playoffs, and Super Bowl winner
Super Bowl LIX
Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans
If you’ve made it this far, I appreciate you reading over 6,000 words up to this point. I am firm in my stance for the 2024 NFL Season that the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans will square off in Super Bowl 59, abbreviated LIX. Both teams are in different-ish positions, but still share a lot of the same qualities.
The rosters are filled with young talent that the GMs Brad Holmes and Nick Caserio found in the NFL Draft. Their coaching staffs are both newer, and both teams have consistent and sometimes elite play from their quarterbacks. For Detroit, they sent Matthew Stafford to the LA Rams and got Jared Goff plus some in return for him.
The Texans found CJ Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft and have not looked back since. For this big game, it will, as you can expect, come down to the defense and to the QB play. As of now, I would probably take CJ Stroud over Jared Goff and would slide the Texans an advantage for that part. However, even though the Lions defense is a bit less proven than the Texans unit, I am a huge fan of the moves that Detroit made on that side of the ball this offseason, so I may give the Lions the advantage there.
Overall, as you can expect, this game could not be more evenly matched. I would flip a coin and not be mad about whatever result came. However, I have maintained for a while now that the Houston Texans will win the Super Bowl this year. I won’t change my prediction and believe that head coach DeMeco Ryans and QB CJ Stroud will both do enough to help bring the title to Houston.
For the Detroit Lions, it’s another year where the team showed a ton of progress. Just two years ago, they finished the 2022 NFL Season on a hot-streak and managed to win nine games. In 2023, they won 12 and made it to the conference championship game, and now, in 2024, I believe they take the next step and make it to the Super Bowl. However, this is the Texans year.
Final Score: Houston 27, Lions 20