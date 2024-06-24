Full 2024 NFL season predictions, records, playoffs, and Super Bowl winner
AFC South
1. Houston Texans: 13-4
The Houston Texans won 10 games in the 2023 NFL Season with a rookie head coach and rookie QB. They got better on both sides of the ball, and they’re also now another year immersed into their respective roles. Why wouldn’t they win more games? I have seen some people say that Houston might not be that much better with their tough schedule in 2024, but I do not buy it. Houston is going to run through their opponents and finish with the best record in the AFC. How quickly this franchise went from Deshaun Watson to CJ Stroud…
2. Jacksonville Jaguars: 11-6
The Jacksonville Jaguars were going to be a stellar team in 2023 before injuries and some inconsistent play derailed their season. They went from being in the driver’s seat for a division title to not being in the postseason altogether. With the front office locking up Trevor Lawrence for the long-term and other notable additions made, the Jags really have no excuses at this point. They have to take that next step beyond winning nine games. Can head coach Doug Pederson indeed lead them to 11 wins in 2024?
3. Indianapolis Colts: 10-7
The Indianapolis Colts won nine games in the 2023 NFL Season with Gardner Minshew taking a majority of the snaps. Unless Anthony Richardson is a total disaster, the Colts should be much better. Now yes, this is only one more win than they had last year, but you figure with Richardson hardly playing in 2023, a good chunk of the 2024 season is still technically his rookie year, if you catch my drift. The Colts are in good hands with head coach Shane Steichen and can win double-digit games in 2024.
4. Tennessee Titans: 5-12
I am not a huge fan of what the Tennessee Titans have done this offseason, but they are clearly trying to rebuild around Will Levis, their second-year QB who showed only a few flashes during his rookie season. Levis taking the next step would change the entire course of the division, but the most likely scenario is that Levis perhaps takes a small step forward, but nothing big enough to make any headway in the AFC. A 5-12 season in 2024 could warrant running it back in 2025, but that would be up to Titans GM Ran Carthon, who dumped a ton of money into the offense this offseason.