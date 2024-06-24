Full 2024 NFL season predictions, records, playoffs, and Super Bowl winner
AFC East
1. Miami Dolphins: 10-7
Could the Miami Dolphins indeed steal the AFC East away from the Buffalo Bills in 2024? They are clearly more talented than Buffalo on paper and are in a different spot. The Bills had to subtract this offseason to get their cap situation fixed, meanwhile, Miami continued to add. I do think the roster talent can nudge Miami over the edge and help them secure the AFC East title in the 2024 season, which guarantees them a home playoff game.
2. Buffalo Bills: 9-8
The Buffalo Bills can still finish with a winning record, but even in 2023, we saw how iffy this team could be at times. I don’t like their chances to win a ton of games in 2024, so perhaps them treading around .500 while they re-tool this roster is more likely. Josh Allen was up and down last year, and now he’ll be throwing to a totally revamped WR room. It’s not a stellar situation for Buffalo, who may be forced to endure a leaner year like this.
3. New York Jets: 8-9
The New York Jets will go as Aaron Rodgers goes, and it’s very unclear what version of Rodgers the Jets are going to get. I could see this team bottoming out in 2024, and I could also see them winning 12 games. Perhaps the truth is somewhere in the middle, so would an 8-9 season shock anyone? Their coaching on offense seems pretty suspect, and the last time Aaron Rodgers played a full season, it was the worst statistical year of his career.
4. New England Patriots: 2-15
I am just not a fan of hardly anything the New England Patriots did this offseason. They are definitely in for a brutal season, but finishing 2-15 will afford them a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which they can use to continue rebuilding their offense. A franchise left tackle or wide receiver could be perfect for the Patriots, who said goodbye to former head coach Bill Belichick. They also took Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft as well.