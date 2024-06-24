Full 2024 NFL season predictions, records, playoffs, and Super Bowl winner
AFC West
1. Kansas City Chiefs: 11-6
The Kansas City Chiefs might again have to endure a shaky WR room. Rashee Rice could be suspended for a good part of the 2024 NFL Season due to his off-field issues this offseason. The team still has Travis Kelce and Hollywood Brown in the mix, but Kelce was clearly not his usual self in the regular season. Their defense might again be the better unit, so they again may have to deal with some inconsistencies on offense. Still, though, this team is still led by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, so don’t expect them to fall off or anything.
2. Denver Broncos: 9-8
I am confused as to why the NFL landscape seems super low on the Denver Broncos for 2024. This team upgraded at several positions, including quarterback, yet don’t seem to be that highly thought of heading into the season. They won eight games in 2023 after starting 1-5, so you have to think that as long as they don’t start historically bad again on defense, this team could finish with a winning record, something they have not done since 2016.
Winning nine games should not surprise anyone, but I bet you it will.
3. Los Angeles Chargers: 9-8
The Los Angeles Chargers are in their first year of the Jim Harbaugh era, and Harbaugh has found success at every stop of his head coaching career. He finally returns to the professional ranks after years at Michigan, and he’ll now be tasked with trying to get the LA Chargers on the right track. Their roster still needs a bit of work, but coaching alone could help them win nine games and stay alive in the playoff hunt, but I would not expect much more than this in 2024.
4. Las Vegas Raiders: 4-13
The Las Vegas Raiders have simply had a horrid offseason, no matter how you slice it. They missed out on all the first-round QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft, hired a failed, re-tread general manager, and made a 2023 position coach in Antonio Pierce the full-time head coach. With Gardner Minshew expected to start, the Raiders are playing with a 2005 Honda Civic while many other AFC teams have a 2023 Toyota Camry. It’s just not a good situation for the Raiders heading into 2024.