Full 2024 NFL season predictions, records, playoffs, and Super Bowl winner
NFC North
1. Detroit Lions: 12-5
Also winning 12 games in the 2023 NFL Season, the Detroit Lions keep their win total and again have a successful season. The Lions have been totally reshaped for the better over the last handful of seasons, and a majority of that credit goes to Brad Holmes, who has to be the best GM in the NFL at this point. Can the Lions build on 2023 and make a Super Bowl push? They have the best roster in the NFL, so there really aren’t any excuses here.
2. Green Bay Packers: 11-6
The Green Bay Packers enjoyed a mid-season turnaround from QB Jordan Love that pushed them over the edge and into the postseason. They gave the San Francisco 49ers fits in the NFC Divisional Round in 2023. It’s not outrageous to suggest that Green Bay wins two more games than last year and again earns a spot in the postseason. Jordan Love could be an underrated MVP candidate as well if he plays as well as he did to end last year.
3. Chicago Bears: 8-9
The Chicago Bears could view this as a successful season. Caleb Williams is likely going to start all 17 games for the team unless something major happens, and them winning eight games with a rookie QB could actually be a huge plus for the future. Playing QB in the NFL is the hardest thing to do in sports, so while it is a losing record, there is really nothing wrong with going 8-9.
However, that actually might not be good enough for head coach Matt Eberflus to keep his job.
4. Minnesota Vikings: 6-11
The Minnesota Vikings are building their QB room, and look poised to start Sam Darnold for the 2024 NFL Season. Darnold has actually played pretty well over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, so with the right coaching and personnel, which are two things that the Vikings do have, they can win some games. However, at the end of the day, there is a reason why Darnold has been on several teams; sure, Minnesota can be fun some weeks, but they aren’t going to the postseason with the QB in 2024.
The long-term play here is obviously hoping that JJ McCarthy can develop into a franchise QB.