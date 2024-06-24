Full 2024 NFL season predictions, records, playoffs, and Super Bowl winner
NFC West
1. Los Angeles Rams: 13-3-1
The San Francisco 49ers are good nearly every season, and that should not change in 2024. They will have the LA Rams breathing down their necks for the NFC West title, which is a huge deal. Since this prediction has the Rams winning the NFC West in 2024, the 49ers will all of a sudden have to travel for a majority of the postseason if they hope to make it back to the Super Bowl.
Talented on both sides of the ball, the Niners should not have any trouble again winning multiple postseason games, but I do believe we need to take the LA Rams more seriously as a team that can steal this division back for a year.
2. San Francisco 49ers: 13-3-1
The San Francisco 49ers are good nearly every season, and that should not change in 2024. They will have the LA Rams breathing down their necks for the NFC West title, which is a huge deal. Since this prediction has the Rams winning the NFC West in 2024, the 49ers will all of a sudden have to travel for a majority of the postseason if they hope to make it back to the Super Bowl.
Talented on both sides of the ball, the Niners should not have any trouble again winning multiple postseason games, but I do believe we need to take the LA Rams more seriously as a team that can steal this division back for a year.
3. Arizona Cardinals: 8-9
The Arizona Cardinals are going to be a better team than you think in 2024, and you can write that down. A frisky four-win team in 2023, the Cardinals again had another offseason where a ton of talent entered the mix in free agency and through the 2024 NFL Draft. Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort likely needs another strong offseason to put the finishing touches on this roster, but in the meantime, the Cards can make some noise in 2024.
It isn’t a question of their coaching staff or QB, but instead it’s the team not yet having good enough talent. That should come with time, but don’t be surprised if you see the Cardinals win more games than you think in the coming season.
4. Seattle Seahawks: 4-13
Yeah, I don’t see it with the Seattle Seahawks this year. The team moved on from long-time head coach Pete Carroll, and now have former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald in his spot. The defense should be able to figure it out, as Macdonald is a defensive wizard, but what’s the plan on offense? Geno Smith is not the long-term solution, so I think what we could see here is them using 2024 as more of an evaluation year to see what kind of players they want to keep around.
I would expect Seattle to be heavily invested in the QB market next offseason as they look to turn the page on this era.
Let’s dive into the 14 total playoff teams now.