Full 2024 NFL season predictions, records, playoffs, and Super Bowl winner
AFC Playoff Teams
1st Seed: Houston Texans
Yes, the Houston Texans have earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs for the 2024 NFL Season. I am all-in on this squad and think they are prepared to have a monster year. The playoffs in the AFC will run through Houston, but will this young team be ready to make a Super Bowl run?
2nd Seed: Cincinnati Bengals
The two-seeded Cincinnati Bengals find themselves right back in the postseason, as QB Joe Burrow was able to stay healthy for a full year. With savvy veterans on both sides of the ball, the Bengals can indeed represent the AFC in Super Bowl 59. They were in the Super Bowl three short years ago. Can Burrow remain “Joe Cool” through the playoffs?
3rd Seed: Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have the third seed in the AFC playoffs, so their first game would be against the sixth seed. KC looks to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, but they may again have to travel away from home in the playoffs to get back to the big game.
4th Seed: Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins can squeak out the AFC East title for at least one season. As of now, they have a better roster than the Buffalo Bills and should be in a good position to win the title. Them being able to play in cold weather is going to have a huge impact on their 2024 success, but they’ll be able to shut up those critics for at least one season.
5th Seed: Jacksonville Jaguars
The first Wild Card team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who straightened themselves out in 2024, had some better injury luck, and earned a spot in the postseason. Trevor Lawrence signed a massive extension recently and could end up breaking out in 2024. Their QB and head coach duo is plenty good enough to make a playoff run. They were in the Divisional Round just two years ago.
6th Seed: Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore doesn’t quite have the firepower to be as good as they were in 2023, but that’s OK. They’ll still earn the sixth seed in the playoffs, but that does give them a Wild Card matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, which is not ideal. The two teams met in the AFC Championship Game in 2023, and it was the Chiefs who bested the Ravens. Could this latest playoff game have a different result?
7th Seed: Indianapolis Colts
The seventh and final seed belongs to the Indianapolis Colts, who could even compete for the division in 2024 if Anthony Richardson can make a year two jump. The Colts seem extremely well-coached, so it’s worth buying into this squad for the long-term. Head coach Shane Steichen did a marvelous job last year, and with some added reinforcements in defense, Indy is going to be much better.