Five of the six clubs that were off in Week 13 are not above the .500 mark. There’s still hope for a few of them to reach the playoffs, but time is running out quickly. What’s also interesting is that four of these clubs were playoff teams a year ago, including two division winners.
It hasn’t been a great year to date for all but one of these teams, but a lot can happen with five games remaining.
NFL 2023: Grades for teams coming off Week 13 Bye
Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
It’s been pretty smooth sailing so far for the AFC North leaders, who are tied for the best record in the AFC. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has fewer enjoyed a big year under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The passing game has improved and rookie wideout Zay Flowers has played a big part in that.
Baltimore’s defense has given up the second-most total yards and passing yards per game. No team has allowed fewer points. John Harbaugh’s club leads the NFL with 47 sacks. Is this the best team in the AFC?
Grade: A-
Buffalo Bills (6-6)
Sean McDermott’s club has reached the playoffs each of the past four seasons and has won the last three AFC East titles. A year ago, this was a 13-3 team that was a Top 10 team both offensively and defensively. Buffalo’s run defense has been a bigger liability this year, and the turnover issues continue for Josh Allen.
This was a 3-1 team after four games, but the Bills have dropped five of their last eight contests. The club is three games behind the Dolphins in the AFC East, and three of its final five outings are away from home.