Grading the AFC North Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Grades for all 4 teams in the AFC North this offseason
What can you say about the division that sent three teams to the playoffs, while the fourth finish dead last in the division with a winning record? The AFC North made history in 2023. The Baltimore Ravens were an NFL best 14-3, the Cleveland Browns finished with 11 wins for the second time in four seasons, and the Pittsburgh Steelers were back in the playoffs for the third time in four years.
Meanwhile, the team that owned the AFC North the previous two seasons had an up-and-down year. The Cincinnati Bengals finished 9-8 despite the fact that quarterback Joe Burrow missed the final seven games of the season.
The quartet combined for an imposing 44-24 mark, but it resulted in a combined one playoff win. The Browns and Steelers were ousted in the wild card round. After rolling the Houston Texans in the divisional playoffs, John Harbaugh’s club was stifled by that Kansas City defense via a 17-10 loss in the AFC title game at Baltimore.
All four organizations have made their share moves this offseason, and one has had a major overhaul behind center. Three of the teams have new offensive coordinators, while the other had to replace a promising defensive coordinator who earned his first NFL head coaching gig,
Here’s a look at how the Ravens, Bengals, Browns and Steelers have fared this offseason, with the NFL draft less than a week away.