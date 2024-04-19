Grading the AFC North Offseason approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals
They went from back-to-back AFC North titles in 2021 and ’22, and a Super Bowl LVI appearance that first year to the bottom of the division this past season. Of course, the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals were not your typical last-place team. All four clubs in the AFC North finished above .500, a first since the merger, but this 9-8 team (minus quarterback Joe Burrow the final 7 games) were on the outs come the playoffs.
As for the key departures, the Bengals wound up dealing running back Joe Mixon, originally cut by the club, to the Houston Texans. Right tackle Jonah Williams signed with the Arizona Cardinals, while reliable wide receiver Tyler Boyd remains an unsigned free agent. Of course, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is the new head coach of the Tennessee Titans and has been replaced by quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher.
On the plus side, Trent Brown (Patriots) takes over for Williams, and Sheldon Rankins (Texans) softens the blow a bit with D.J. Reader’s defection to Detroit. Running back Zack Moss (Colts) and tight end Mike Gesicki (Patriots) were smart pickups.
The Bengals are one of those franchises that doesn't rely heavily on free agency. In recent years, they've added some real stars by opening up their checkbook. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson looks like a bargain these days. The team has 10 picks in the draft to find some more help as well, but…